Patriot systems from Germany also worked on detecting Russian drones in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Patriot systems from Germany also worked on detecting Russian drones in Poland

During another Russian air attack on Ukraine, several Russian Armed Forces UAVs ended up in Poland. The "newcomers" were tracked by air defense forces, fighters were scrambled, and German Patriots were also involved. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Two German Patriot air defense missile systems deployed in Poland helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory, a source said. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a security service source.

Context

On the night of September 10, amidst a wave of Russian air attacks on Ukrainian territory, a group of drones also violated Polish airspace.

(There were) more than a dozen (of these Russian UAVs)

- reported the Main Command of the Polish Land Forces.

NATO also reported that more than 10 drones were detected by radars in Poland. The Minister of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported that fighters used weapons against the mentioned objects.

Later, a report appeared that a UAV in Poland damaged a residential building in the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship. The roof of the house was damaged, and a car parked on the property was also damaged.

For reference

In total, during the Russian Armed Forces' strike, the radio-technical troops of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked 458 enemy air attack assets.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 413 air targets

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during an emergency government meeting on Wednesday morning, September 10, 2025, that there are currently no grounds to impose restrictions on citizens due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10.

NATO does not consider the incident with a group of Russian drones over Poland an attack.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
State Border of Ukraine
Reuters
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland