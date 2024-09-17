Zelenskyy: Good, strong content for military package prepared as part of victory plan
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the military content of the victory plan for Ukraine and announced the preparation of a strong military package that can significantly strengthen Ukraine. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
First. A meeting on the military content of our victory plan for Ukraine. Together with the military command, we prepared a good, strong content for the military package - exactly what can significantly strengthen Ukraine according to the victory plan
