We need support without restrictions: Kuleba says the strategy of helping Ukraine by drops no longer works

It's time to frankly admit that the strategy of helping Ukraine one drop at a time no longer works. This was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his visit to Lithuania, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited the Republic of Lithuania to hold talks in a five-party format with the Foreign Ministers of Estonia Margus Tähkna, Latvia's Krisjanis Karinš, Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis and France's Stephane Sejourne.

Kuleba calls on allies to speed up and increase arms supplies to Ukraine

The key topic of the talks, which followed up on the recent summit in Paris chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, was practical steps to increase and accelerate military support for Ukraine and joint production of weapons and ammunition.

Kuleba called on Ukraine's partners to realize the urgency of increasing support for Ukrainian soldiers to restore peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.

It's time to frankly admit that the strategy of helping Ukraine in dribs and drabs no longer works. We need an unimpeded and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and that the war in Europe does not spread to other countries. It is time for all Europeans to realize the new reality that the era of peace in Europe is over - Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint press conference following the talks.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister emphasized the need to localize training of Ukrainian soldiers, weapons production and repair of military equipment in Ukraine.

