Kuleba calls on allies to speed up and increase arms supplies to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15188 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47257 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38549 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201968 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174285 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220002 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248981 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154802 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371557 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47345 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202074 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 164920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183610 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9804 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19175 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19842 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31986 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39848 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kuleba calls on allies to speed up and increase arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35500 views

Kuleba called on allied countries to urgently provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition in larger quantities and at a faster pace to help repel Russian attacks and liberate the occupied territories.

Kuleba calls on allies to speed up and increase arms supplies to Ukraine

During a videoconference of allied foreign and defense ministers on support for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on participants to make decisions to help Ukraine increase and accelerate support. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba took part in a videoconference of allied foreign and defense ministers to support Ukraine, initiated by France, urging the participants to make decisions based on two rules: faster and more.

"The decisions should be urgent and aimed at supplying weapons to Ukraine much faster and in larger volumes," Kuleba said.

The minister also called on the ministers of the allied countries to have a sense of urgency when it comes to supporting Ukraine, not to look for reasons why something is impossible, but to make the impossible possible and make decisions.

"If Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and longer-range missiles to repel attacks and liberate territory, you have the capacity to produce and purchase more of these weapons. If damaged military equipment can be repaired more quickly at bases in Ukraine rather than abroad, then we need to create the appropriate capabilities in Ukraine. If it is more efficient and more Ukrainian military personnel can be trained in Ukraine rather than abroad, then these are the solutions we need," Kuleba added.

The minister also emphasized the need to increase the pace of arms production in Europe as soon as possible to meet the needs of Ukraine and European partners, as well as to remove all obstacles to the development and cooperation of European defense industries and to allocate all necessary resources to create new production facilities.

Recall

In an op-ed for Le Monde , Dmytro Kuleba saidthat Ukraine urgently needs decisive and systematic solutions, not feverish discussions about ammunition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90