Kuleba calls on allies to speed up and increase arms supplies to Ukraine

During a videoconference of allied foreign and defense ministers on support for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on participants to make decisions to help Ukraine increase and accelerate support. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba took part in a videoconference of allied foreign and defense ministers to support Ukraine, initiated by France, urging the participants to make decisions based on two rules: faster and more.

"The decisions should be urgent and aimed at supplying weapons to Ukraine much faster and in larger volumes," Kuleba said.

The minister also called on the ministers of the allied countries to have a sense of urgency when it comes to supporting Ukraine, not to look for reasons why something is impossible, but to make the impossible possible and make decisions.

"If Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and longer-range missiles to repel attacks and liberate territory, you have the capacity to produce and purchase more of these weapons. If damaged military equipment can be repaired more quickly at bases in Ukraine rather than abroad, then we need to create the appropriate capabilities in Ukraine. If it is more efficient and more Ukrainian military personnel can be trained in Ukraine rather than abroad, then these are the solutions we need," Kuleba added.

The minister also emphasized the need to increase the pace of arms production in Europe as soon as possible to meet the needs of Ukraine and European partners, as well as to remove all obstacles to the development and cooperation of European defense industries and to allocate all necessary resources to create new production facilities.

Recall

In an op-ed for Le Monde , Dmytro Kuleba saidthat Ukraine urgently needs decisive and systematic solutions, not feverish discussions about ammunition.