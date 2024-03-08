Kuleba to discuss rapid increase of military aid to Ukraine with foreign ministers of four European countries

On Friday, March 8, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Lithuania to take part in five-party talks with the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and France on military assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

Details

"In Vilnius, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will take part in five-party talks with the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and France, the key topics of which will be the rapid increase of allied military assistance to Ukraine and the production capacity of defense industries," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As noted, the diplomats will discuss practical steps to follow up on the recent summit in Paris chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, the implementation of the agreements reached by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leaders of France and the Baltic states, and responses to challenges to European security.

