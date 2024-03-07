If Europe does not reject fear and indecision, one day it will be the turn of its soldiers - Kuleba

Either Europe will abandon fear and indecision about helping Ukrainian soldiers, or in the future it will be the turn of European soldiers to give their lives in battles to defend first the cities and villages of Central Europe, and then the rest of Europe. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an op-ed for Le Monde, UNN reports.

Ukraine is a grateful nation. We are grateful to our allies for all the help they provide us. - Kuleba wrote.

However, he noted that Russia is intensifying its aggression and that Ukraine is not Putin's ultimate goal.

All European capitals must understand this simple and harsh truth, which seems to have already been understood in Paris: either our allies will abandon fear, indecision and so-called obstacles and fully assist Ukrainian soldiers in their battles to defend the cities and villages of Ukraine, or one day it will be the turn of your soldiers to give their lives in battles to defend first the cities and villages of Central Europe, and then the rest of Europe. - Kuleba noted.

AddendumAddendum

Kuleba explainedwhy discussions about the hypothetical deployment of troops to Ukraine do not make sense and emphasized that Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and long-range missiles.

Kuleba on ammunition for Ukraine: Decisive decisions are urgently needed, not feverish discussions

At the Congress of the European People's Party , Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat Europe is facing a simple choice: either to participate in the fight to protect its borders or to fall.