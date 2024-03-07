$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Kuleba on ammunition for Ukraine: Decisive decisions are urgently needed, not feverish discussions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23675 views

Ukraine urgently needs decisive and systematic decisions from its allies to provide sufficient artillery ammunition, not just feverish discussions.

Kuleba on ammunition for Ukraine: Decisive decisions are urgently needed, not feverish discussions

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine urgently needs decisive and systematic decisions, not feverish discussions about ammunition. The minister wrote about this in a column for Le Monde, reports UNN.

"Suffering from a critical shortage of artillery shells, the Ukrainian army is unable to destroy Russian artillery and protect its soldiers," Kuleba wrote.

According to him, Ukraine is in this situation today because its allies in Europe and the United States demanded months of debate before deciding to provide sufficient artillery ammunition.

Because they have not accelerated the production of weapons in time, because they have delayed receiving military equipment from third countries, and because they have exported projectiles produced in Europe to other countries. In this context, we are cautiously optimistic about the decision taken by our allies at the Paris conference on February 26 to increase purchases of ammunition from third countries. We are very grateful for this decision. However, it is not enough. We urgently need decisive and systematic decisions, not feverish discussions

- Kuleba said.

The Minister emphasized that the winning strategy is based on three points: unity, unity and unity again.

"General unity between society, military leaders, soldiers, military and political leaders, and between allies. Without bold and honest answers to the questions posed at the Paris conference, there will be no unity and no strategy," Kuleba said.

Addendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is positive progress with the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, but that we will be able to assess the positive result only when the appropriate number of shells is in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports that Ukraine's allies have raised almost all the funds for 800 thousand artillery shells.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Paris
Czech Republic
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90