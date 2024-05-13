Swedish Prime Minister does not rule out deployment of US nuclear weapons in his country

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that the deployment of American nuclear weapons on Swedish territory during a war is highly likely.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Politiken.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson opens up the possibility of deploying US nuclear weapons in Sweden during the war - the publication said.

In the summer, the Riksdag (Swedish parliament) will vote on the government's proposal for a military cooperation agreement with the United States, the so-called DCA agreement, which gives the US military the right to use 17 Swedish military bases across the country. Previously, the Swedish government believed that there was no need for nuclear weapons, as there was a parliamentary decision on the absence of nuclear weapons in Sweden in peacetime.

Currently, the Prime Minister of Sweden has made it clear that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Sweden is possible in the event of war.

If a war breaks out here on our soil after an attack from outside, it is a completely different situation. Then the whole of NATO will benefit from the nuclear umbrella that should exist in democratic countries as long as Russia has nuclear weapons - Kristersson said.

