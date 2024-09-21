In Ivano-Frankivsk, a veteran defending a green zone was beaten. Police launched an investigation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107167 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111587 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144674 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147342 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140584 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112220 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178855 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104824 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 40472 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 98343 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 69009 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 42182 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 59763 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194783 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145620 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145227 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149647 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140832 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157486 views
Actual
In Ivano-Frankivsk, a veteran defending a green zone was beaten. Police launched an investigation

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a veteran defending a green zone was beaten. Police launched an investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21775 views

Activist and war veteran Andrian Volgin was injured during a conflict over the development of a green area near the lake. The police opened an investigation into the fact of intentional light bodily harm.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a war veteran was beaten for defending a green area from development. Activist and war veteran Andrian Volgin stood up to defend a green area near a lake from development, and was allegedly beaten for doing so. The man was injured and taken to the regional clinical hospital. The police launched an investigation, UNN reports.

"Yesterday, the special line 102 received a report of a conflict between men in one of Ivano-Frankivsk's residential neighborhoods. A patrol police unit and an investigative team were immediately sent to the scene. Law enforcement officers found out that there had been a conflict between local community activists. Witnesses to the incident were interviewed.

It has been preliminarily established that the 39-year-old man hit his 36-year-old opponent, a fight broke out, as a result of which both men were injured. Subsequently, both activists went to a medical facility: both were diagnosed with bodily injuries.

Two criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 (intentional light bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

Context

Today, a video has been posted online claiming that war veteran Andrian Volhin was beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk for defending a green area near a lake from development.

"Today, in the middle of the day in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, activists blocking the construction of a rehabilitation center attacked a soldier with a knife. Thank God, the street was crowded and there were police officers nearby who quickly calmed the attacker down and stopped the conflict. We filed a crime report and managed to capture the incident on video. Now you know who is behind the blocking of the construction of the rehabilitation center, I will not be surprised that soon it will turn out that they are lobbying the interests of some dishonest developer under the guise of creating "veterans' parks" and other actions to prevent the construction of the rehabilitation center, while preserving the land near the lake for high-rise buildings," the rehabilitation center in Ivano-Frankivsk said in a statement.

As Volhin told ZAXID.NET, he saw a video online of a blogger from Berdiansk who was speaking negatively and threatening opponents of the development of the area near the lake in Ivano-Frankivsk, calling them "underdeveloped individuals." After that, he and activist Serhiy Yanchuk arranged a meeting with the blogger, which took place on Ivasyuk Street in Ivano-Frankivsk.

"I could not stand it and slapped him. He moved away from me, and then his brothers attacked me. The video shows him picking up a stone. I pulled out a knife, but did not use it, I threw it on the ground. A fight started. Someone knocked me out with a blow to the head, and I lost consciousness," Volgin said.

Recall

Law enforcers are investigating a criminal proceeding over the beating of a serviceman that occurred on August 14 in Pershotravensk, Dnipropetrovs'k region. A group of people attacked the man and inflicted bodily injuries, including a local deputy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ukraineUkraine
berdianskBerdiansk
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

Contact us about advertising