Zelensky dismisses head of Berdiansk city military administration
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree dismissing Viktoriya Galitsyna from the post of head of the Berdiansk city military administration.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Viktoriia Halitsyna from the post of head of the Berdiansk city military administration in Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.
"Dismiss Halitsyna Viktoriia Leonidivna from the position of the head of the Berdiansk city military administration of the Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia region," reads the order No. 109/2024-rp.