Andriushchenko: Russia may launch a new offensive in southern Ukraine next week
Kyiv • UNN
An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol reported that Russia is preparing for a new offensive in southern Ukraine. The accumulation of unmarked troops and equipment in Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions is observed.
The Russians may launch an offensive in southern Ukraine next week. They are currently in an active phase of preparation and are moving unmarked equipment.
This was stated by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
The Rozovsko-Pologovsk agglomeration is now being saturated through Mariupol. This week we are seeing a slowdown in movement, but at the end of last week, on the contrary, we saw an active phase of all these movements. This shows that full-fledged units have already been formed and coordinated on the territory of Russia. They are entering the territory of Rozovka and Pologovsk districts of Zaporizhzhya region. They are keeping away from the front line, this is not a rotation, this is the accumulation of certain reserves for future attempts to continue offensive operations. We also see that the trucks in which all these units are moving are unmarked. This suggests that the Russians do not yet know in which areas of Zaporizhzhia or Donetsk region the next reinforcement or offensive operation will take place
He added that tactical markings will be applied to the equipment from the beginning of the offensive, when they realize where they will put maximum effort. According to him, preparatory activities have also begun in the camps, including training grounds around Mariupol and in the Berdiansk area.
“They are in an active phase of preparation. We can say that the Russians, where we are observing our area, are in a kind of operational pause, which allows them to accumulate, gather certain groups into an attacking fist and figure out where they will move. We think that the next offensive operation is possible on the Russian side next week - not earlier, maybe even later,” Andriushchenko added.
Recall
20 trucks with Russian troops passed through occupied Mariupol on the route to the Vremivsk direction. The absence of tactical markings indicates the preparation of a new offensive.