Railway bridge blown up in Berdiansk - Andriushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a railroad bridge was blown up in the evening of October 27 as a result of an explosion heard on the evening of October 27, Mariupol mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Andriushchenko, there was a loud explosion in Berdiansk last night, which was especially heard in the Kolonia neighborhood.
According to preliminary information, a railway bridge between the Vodokanal building and a car wash on Vostochny Avenue was blown up
Recall
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a car carrying a traitorous judge Vitaliy Lomeiko exploded. The GUR reports that Lomeiko collaborated with the occupiers and was involved in the repression of Ukrainians.