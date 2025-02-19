“Ukrposhta issues stamp with image of destroyed Volnovakha station

"Ukrposhta has introduced a new postage stamp from the "Cities of Heroes" series dedicated to Volnovakha. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

It depicts a railway station that was vital to the town and its residents. As a strategic transportation hub, Volnovakha was one of the first settlements to be hit by the russian army in 2022.

A special place in the history of the city is occupied by railway workers who tried to preserve the station at the cost of their own lives, to help local residents and passengers. One of these heroic figures was the station manager Olena Brusenko. Despite the active hostilities, she did not leave her place of work, staying close to the people who lost their homes and sought shelter at the station.

On March 4, 2022, Olena, along with other residents of the city, went in search of food. During one of the shellings, she was killed along with a group of civilians. Her body was identified only in late March due to the ongoing hostilities.

Ukrposhta has issued limited postage stamps in honor of the Azov Brigade