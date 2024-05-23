Ukrposhta has issued limited postage stamps in honor of the Azov Brigade

Ukrposhta has issued a special set of stamps dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Azov Brigade. The circulation of the stamp set is 900 copies, which symbolically reflects the number of Azov fighters who defended Mariupol from Russian aggression for 86 days in 2022 and are now in captivity. This was reported on the website of Ukrposhta, UNN reports .

Details

Today, on May 23, Ukrposhta presented a limited series of postage stamps and envelopes titled "Azov. 10 years. The Free Choose to Fight", which was released as part of the ‘Own Stamp’ project.

This issue is dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Azov Brigade and contains 900 copies. "The number 900 is symbolic. There are still more than 900 Azov soldiers who defended the besieged Mariupol from the Russian occupiers for 86 days in 2022, - the message says.



The release of the stamps and envelopes was accompanied by a special redemption ceremony attended by legendary Azov soldier Lieutenant Colonel Svyatoslav Palamar, "Kalyna," as well as Junior Lieutenant Petro Sadovyak, "Groser," and Major Vitaliy Murdza, "Murzik.

I am confident that this stamp will remind all Ukrainians of the heroic struggle, the heroic deeds of our servicemen, and what the Defense Forces are doing for our country. I want this stamp to be a symbol of the defense of our boys and girls. I want it to remind us of the difficult challenges we have faced over the past 10 years. We have stood, are standing and will continue to stand in defense of the Ukrainian state, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, - said Lieutenant Colonel Svyatoslav Palamar “Kalyna” of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The postage stamp set "Azov. 10 years. The Free Choose to Fight" includes a numbered sheet of 9 stamps and a DL-format artistic envelope with a stamp and a special stamp impression. The cost of the set is 600 UAH, and the edition is limited to 900 copies. The design of the sheet, envelope and stamp was created by the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrposhta issued stamps with embroidered shirts of Crimea and Kharkiv region to support these regions.