Ukrposhta has issued limited postage stamps in honor of the Azov Brigade

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53962 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102358 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145515 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246074 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164629 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148206 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113017 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112003 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112003 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 46140 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 58222 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96825 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37118 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37118 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222609 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222609 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53962 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30115 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37192 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37192 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112013 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112013 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112975 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112975 views
Ukrposhta has issued limited postage stamps in honor of the Azov Brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15042 views

Ukrposhta has issued limited postage stamps in honor of the Azov Brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15042 views

Ukrposhta presented postage stamps and envelopes "Azov. 10 years. The Free Choose to Fight" stamps and envelopes issued as part of the "Own Stamp" project. The issue is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Azov Brigade and has a special significance.

Ukrposhta has issued a special set of stamps dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Azov Brigade. The circulation of the stamp set is 900 copies, which symbolically reflects the number of Azov fighters who defended Mariupol from Russian aggression for 86 days in 2022 and are now in captivity. This was reported on the website of Ukrposhta, UNN reports .

Details

Today, on May 23, Ukrposhta presented a limited series of postage stamps and envelopes titled "Azov. 10 years. The Free Choose to Fight", which was released as part of the ‘Own Stamp’ project.

This issue is dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Azov Brigade and contains 900 copies. "The number 900 is symbolic. There are still more than 900 Azov soldiers who defended the besieged Mariupol from the Russian occupiers for 86 days in 2022,

- the message says.

The release of the stamps and envelopes was accompanied by a special redemption ceremony attended by legendary Azov soldier Lieutenant Colonel Svyatoslav Palamar, "Kalyna," as well as Junior Lieutenant Petro Sadovyak, "Groser," and Major Vitaliy Murdza, "Murzik.

I am confident that this stamp will remind all Ukrainians of the heroic struggle, the heroic deeds of our servicemen, and what the Defense Forces are doing for our country. I want this stamp to be a symbol of the defense of our boys and girls. I want it to remind us of the difficult challenges we have faced over the past 10 years. We have stood, are standing and will continue to stand in defense of the Ukrainian state, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,

- said Lieutenant Colonel Svyatoslav Palamar “Kalyna” of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The postage stamp set "Azov. 10 years. The Free Choose to Fight" includes a numbered sheet of 9 stamps and a DL-format artistic envelope with a stamp and a special stamp impression. The cost of the set is 600 UAH, and the edition is limited to 900 copies. The design of the sheet, envelope and stamp was created by the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrposhta issued stamps with embroidered shirts of Crimea and Kharkiv region to support these regions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising