8 civilians killed, 14 wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, 8 civilians died and 14 were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling.
Details
On June 29, 8 civilians in Donetsk region were unfortunately killed as a result of shelling by the terrorist country. Most of the victims were in Zarichne - 3 people. There were also casualties in New York, Kurakhivka, Kostyantynivka, Pivdenne and Sloviansk, where one person was killed.
In addition, 14 more residents of the region were wounded over the day.
It should be noted that the total number of victims of Russian aggression in the region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
