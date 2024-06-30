Enemy shelling damaged and destroyed production facilities of a mine in Selydove, Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders shelled the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, damaging and destroying the mine's production facilities.
Last night, the aggressor forces struck in Donetsk region, damaging and destroying the mine's production facilities. This was reported by the Selydivsk city military administration, UNN reports.
On 29.06.2024 at approximately 22-25, russian troops shelled the town of Selydove.
As a result of the enemy shelling, the production facilities of the mine were damaged (some were destroyed)
Recall
In the Donetsk region, 4 civilians were killed and 6 wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of militants' shelling.
