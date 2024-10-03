Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses damaged: Russians shelled Donetsk region's settlements 25 times - RMA

Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region suffered a series of attacks by the Russian Armed Forces: on October 2, Russians wounded 11 residents of Donetsk region. UNN writes with reference to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 3.

In Pokrovsk district at least 4 people were wounded according to official reports. In Kurakhove, an enterprise, an administrative building and numerous houses were damaged;

In Kurakhivka, 5 houses were damaged;

We have an enterprise in Sontsovka;

In Hirnyk, 1 person was wounded and 3 houses were damaged.

In Pishchane, 3 people were wounded, an infrastructure facility and a non-residential building were damaged;

In Rodynske, 2 administrative buildings were damaged; in

In Svitne, 3 industrial buildings, a power line and special equipment were damaged.

In Rivne, the Myrnohrad community was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were wounded, 3 houses, 3 cars and a power line were damaged;

Markove - 3 houses were damaged.

Katerynivka of Illinivska community - 7 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

Chasovoyarsk TG: according to RMA, 11 private houses, a multi-storey building and 3 non-residential premises were damaged.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha, the RMA press service notes.

