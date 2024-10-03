Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses damaged: Russians shelled Donetsk region's settlements 25 times - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses damaged: Russians shelled Donetsk region's settlements 25 times - RMA

Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses damaged: Russians shelled Donetsk region's settlements 25 times - RMA

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region 25 times. Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses were damaged, and 11 civilians were wounded.

Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region suffered a series of attacks by the Russian Armed Forces: on October 2, Russians wounded 11 residents of Donetsk region. UNN writes with reference to  the head of the Donetsk regional state administration.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 3.

In Pokrovsk district at least 4 people were wounded according to official reports. In Kurakhove, an enterprise, an administrative building and numerous houses were damaged;

In Kurakhivka, 5 houses were damaged;

We have an enterprise in Sontsovka;

In Hirnyk, 1 person was wounded and 3 houses were damaged.

In Pishchane, 3 people were wounded, an infrastructure facility and a non-residential building were damaged;

In Rodynske, 2 administrative buildings were damaged; in

In Svitne, 3 industrial buildings, a power line and special equipment were damaged.

In Rivne, the Myrnohrad community was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were wounded, 3 houses, 3 cars and a power line were damaged;

Markove - 3 houses were damaged.

Katerynivka of Illinivska community - 7 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

Chasovoyarsk TG: according to RMA, 11 private houses, a multi-storey building and 3 non-residential premises were damaged.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha, the RMA press service notes.

Contact us about advertising