Terrorists shelled Kharkiv: number of casualties increased to 10
Kyiv • UNN
An air strike on Kharkiv injured 10 civilians, including a three-year-old child. The strike damaged a five-story building and started a fire that engulfed at least 10 cars.
The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to ten . This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
