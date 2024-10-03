Terrorists shelled Kharkiv: number of casualties increased to 10

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to ten . This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Recall

A terrorist air strike on Kharkiv injured civilians, including a three-year-old child. The strike damaged a five-story building and started a fire that engulfed at least 10 cars.

