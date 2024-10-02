Number of people injured in Kharkiv air strike rises to 9, including a three-year-old girl

The number of casualties in Kharkiv increased to 9. Among them is a three-year-old child. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Recall

The invaders carried out air strikes on Kharkiv using guided bombs. One of the shells hit a five-story building, damaging the structures between the third and fourth floors. The strike sparked a large-scale fire that engulfed at least 10 cars near the building.

Rescuers promptly began evacuating the building's residents and are working on the scene to eliminate the fire.

A three-year-old girl is among victims. According to preliminary information, all the victims are in moderate to light condition.

Air strike in Kharkiv: 7 people injured