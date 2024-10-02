Air strike in Kharkiv: 7 people injured

Seven people were injured in an enemy air strike on Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to the Mayor of Kharkiv, a fire broke out at the place of arrival of the high-rise building. The house itself and the car next to it are on fire.

Occupants struck Kharkiv with multiple rocket launchers. One of the KABs hit a residential building in Kharkiv, there are destructions. Emergency services are working at the scene.

