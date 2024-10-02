Enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv: there is destruction
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, explosions were reported in Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said that information about the victims is being clarified.
Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, with preliminary reports of strikes on Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
The occupiers struck Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles. According to preliminary data, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure.
At the moment, there is no information about the victims
Recall
