Enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv: there is destruction

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, with preliminary reports of strikes on Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The occupiers struck Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles. According to preliminary data, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure.

At the moment, there is no information about the victims - said Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

