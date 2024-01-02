An explosion occurs in Kharkiv

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"There was an explosion in Kharkiv," Terekhov said.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, urged everyone to stay in shelters.

The Air Force reported "ballistics in the direction of Kharkiv."

