Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

Russian troops hit civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with missiles the previous evening, damaging farmers' warehouses, equipment, and buildings, the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 18, around 22:00, the armed forces of the russian federation launched missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region.

Warehouses of farming enterprises, agricultural equipment, and buildings were damaged and destroyed.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine: 33 drones shot down, 36 did not reach targets