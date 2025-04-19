$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine: 33 drones shot down, 36 did not reach targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

On the night of April 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 95 aerial targets, including missiles and 87 drones. Air defense shot down 33 "Shaheds", 36 drones were accounted for otherwise; there are affected regions.

Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine: 33 drones shot down, 36 did not reach targets

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night with 8 missiles and 87 drones, 33 drones were shot down, 36 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of April 19, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Ukraine with ground-based, air-based missiles and attack UAVs.

According to preliminary data, radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 95 enemy air attack means - 8 missiles of various types and 87 attack UAVs (other types of imitation drones), including: 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area - Crimea); 2 Oniks anti-ship missiles (launch area - Crimea); 3 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles; 87 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones (launch areas - Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - Crimea).

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 33 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and of the country has been confirmed

- reported the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on social media.

36 enemy imitation drones, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa region, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia were affected," the report says.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
P-800 Oniks
Crimea
Ukraine
