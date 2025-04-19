Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine: 33 drones shot down, 36 did not reach targets

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night with 8 missiles and 87 drones, 33 drones were shot down, 36 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of April 19, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Ukraine with ground-based, air-based missiles and attack UAVs.

According to preliminary data, radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 95 enemy air attack means - 8 missiles of various types and 87 attack UAVs (other types of imitation drones), including: 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area - Crimea); 2 Oniks anti-ship missiles (launch area - Crimea); 3 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles; 87 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones (launch areas - Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - Crimea).

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 33 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and of the country has been confirmed - reported the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on social media.

36 enemy imitation drones, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa region, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia were affected," the report says.

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working