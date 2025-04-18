Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia region with drones, air defense forces are working. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Our air defense is working. Until the all-clear, stay in safe places - Fedorov reported.

Let's add

Earlier, the head of the OVA warned about the threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops advanced near Kotlyarivka and in certain areas of the Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState