Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working
Russian troops are attacking the Zaporizhzhia region with attack drones. Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on the work of air defense forces in the region.
Our air defense is working. Until the all-clear, stay in safe places
Earlier, the head of the OVA warned about the threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia region.
