A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36275 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50798 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63234 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68396 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105297 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91673 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155155 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53934 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137761 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85048 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2880 views

Russian troops are attacking the Zaporizhzhia region with attack drones. Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on the work of air defense forces in the region.

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia region with drones, air defense forces are working. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Our air defense is working. Until the all-clear, stay in safe places 

- Fedorov reported.

Let's add

Earlier, the head of the OVA warned about the threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops advanced near Kotlyarivka and in certain areas of the Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState17.04.25, 02:57 • 22422 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ivan Fedorov
