The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

On Easter night, April 20, the Holy Fire was met at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint in Volyn. It was transferred from Warsaw. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), reports UNN.

At the international checkpoint "Ustyluh", border guards of the Volyn detachment met the Holy Fire, which traditionally descends at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on the eve of the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ - stated in the post.

It is noted that the shrine arrived from Warsaw, and the border guards ensured the quick and safe passage of the fire across the state border.

"From the Ukrainian-Polish border, the Holy Fire is heading to Kyiv, from where it will spread throughout Ukraine - to churches, monasteries, and parishes in different regions. Many churches are already preparing for its arrival, so that everyone who wishes can light a candle from this shrine and bring its warmth to their own home", - reported the Western Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.

"May this fire become a light of faith and strength for each of us. May it warm the hearts of Ukrainians - at home, on the front line, in temporary occupation, and abroad. And may peace and love come with it into every home, and to Ukraine - victory and peace! Christ is Risen!" - added the border guards

Zelenskyy on Easter: all the stones thrown at us will not remain a ruin on our land