Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 14466 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 22815 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 30624 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36641 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 26036 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21914 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19047 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79758 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85866 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85201 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Tags
Authors
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

 2478 views

On Easter night, April 20, in Ustyluh, Volyn, border guards met the Holy Fire. The shrine arrived from Warsaw and is heading further through Ukraine.

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

On Easter night, April 20, the Holy Fire was met at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint in Volyn. It was transferred from Warsaw. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), reports UNN.

At the international checkpoint "Ustyluh", border guards of the Volyn detachment met the Holy Fire, which traditionally descends at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on the eve of the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ

- stated in the post.

It is noted that the shrine arrived from Warsaw, and the border guards ensured the quick and safe passage of the fire across the state border.

"From the Ukrainian-Polish border, the Holy Fire is heading to Kyiv, from where it will spread throughout Ukraine - to churches, monasteries, and parishes in different regions. Many churches are already preparing for its arrival, so that everyone who wishes can light a candle from this shrine and bring its warmth to their own home", - reported the Western Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.

"May this fire become a light of faith and strength for each of us. May it warm the hearts of Ukrainians - at home, on the front line, in temporary occupation, and abroad. And may peace and love come with it into every home, and to Ukraine - victory and peace! Christ is Risen!" - added the border guards

Zelenskyy on Easter: all the stones thrown at us will not remain a ruin on our land20.04.25, 08:30 • 1146 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Jerusalem
Warsaw
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
