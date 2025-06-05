Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

In Odesa, border guards, together with the prosecutor's office, exposed a scheme for the illegal production of cigarettes. The equipment was disguised among mineral water, and the tobacco was disguised as beet pulp. The estimated value of the seized goods is more than 10 million hryvnias. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU), reports UNN.

Details

According to the SBGSU, as a result of the searches, an underground workshop with a full-fledged line for the production of cigarettes, a machine for stuffing sleeves, 60,000 sleeves, 300 kg of tobacco, printing, ribbons, as well as a large amount of finished products were found.

The estimated value is over UAH 10 million - the report says.

It is noted that 5 tons of tobacco, 360 rolls of paper, fake Moldovan excise stamps, and a truck with 14 pallets of packaging were found on the territory of the transport company.

"At the same time, at the border crossing point, they tried to import parts for the production of cigarettes among a cargo of mineral water from Georgia. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the SBGSU added.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, three people were detained who have been selling electronic cigarettes with cannabinoids since the beginning of the year. During the searches, goods worth UAH 1.5 million and weapons were seized.

Counterfeit for 3.6 million: a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable goods was exposed in Sumy region