Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 20246 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 43458 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 30557 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 32416 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 35517 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 26166 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 26550 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 21241 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21937 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 31332 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Publications
Exclusives
Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5526 views

Border guards discovered equipment for the production of cigarettes, disguised as mineral water, and tobacco hidden under pulp. Goods worth over 10 million hryvnias were seized.

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

In Odesa, border guards, together with the prosecutor's office, exposed a scheme for the illegal production of cigarettes. The equipment was disguised among mineral water, and the tobacco was disguised as beet pulp. The estimated value of the seized goods is more than 10 million hryvnias. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU), reports UNN

Details

According to the SBGSU, as a result of the searches, an underground workshop with a full-fledged line for the production of cigarettes, a machine for stuffing sleeves, 60,000 sleeves, 300 kg of tobacco, printing, ribbons, as well as a large amount of finished products were found.

The estimated value is over UAH 10 million

- the report says.

It is noted that 5 tons of tobacco, 360 rolls of paper, fake Moldovan excise stamps, and a truck with 14 pallets of packaging were found on the territory of the transport company.

"At the same time, at the border crossing point, they tried to import parts for the production of cigarettes among a cargo of mineral water from Georgia. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the SBGSU added.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, three people were detained who have been selling electronic cigarettes with cannabinoids since the beginning of the year. During the searches, goods worth UAH 1.5 million and weapons were seized.

Counterfeit for 3.6 million: a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable goods was exposed in Sumy region26.04.25, 01:10 • 12480 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
Odesa
Kyiv
