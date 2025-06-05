Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 14556 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 26896 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 22012 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 24424 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 29154 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 24159 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 25148 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 20670 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21378 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30969 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.7m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news

The US Embassy issued a warning about the threat of significant Russian air attacks

June 4, 04:27 PM • 6510 views

In Ukraine, Russian athletics medalist Nikolai Berezhnichkov has been eliminated.

June 4, 05:21 PM • 9526 views

Ukraine has been elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the next three years - Sybiha

June 4, 05:45 PM • 10217 views

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

08:53 PM • 7478 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

01:21 AM • 6058 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 22403 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 36223 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 98916 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 140206 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 233253 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Canada

Germany

Iran

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 25220 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 73960 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 233253 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 145744 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 146902 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Starlink

Twitter

FGM-148 Javelin

MIM-104 Patriot

Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Robert Brovdi plans to integrate SSO units into a single system, increase ammunition production and launch a recruitment campaign. The numerical composition of the SSO will also be optimized.

Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

The new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, announced a list of priority steps for 100 days. This is reported in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, June 4, Brosdi announced that over the next 100 days, the SBS will implement a series of specific steps for immediate and effective transformation. The main directions include:

  • Transparent results: the goal is to ensure that 6-7 SBS units are in the top 10 according to the current performance rating of UAV units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
    • Unified management system: by June-July 2025, all combat units of the SBS will be integrated into a single electronic system for planning, analysis, coordination, management and online reporting with automatic verification of results.
      • 12 layers of influence: from June to September 2025, all 12 layers of SBS influence will be launched or strengthened at the tactical and operational depth. This involves immediate retraining of personnel and provision of necessary equipment, technologies and management systems.
        • Priority of ammunition: increasing own production of ammunition for uninterrupted and timely supply, so that "ammunition is waiting for pilots, not vice versa."
          • Unified warehouse of critical components: creation of a centralized warehouse for timely supply of 50 critical means and components (such as StarLink, batteries, mobile EW, components for FPV drones and bombers, peripherals, power banks, pickups) to SBS units.
            • Logistics of NRC: introduction of ground robotic complexes as the main means of logistics for delivery of warheads, drones and peripherals to pilots in positions.
              • Recruitment of personnel: launching a unified recruitment campaign for the SBS, which will combine basic and professional training. Its own network of schools will be created to train specialists in FPV, bombers, winged UAVs, EW, EW, radar, fighters and NRC.
                • Optimization and efficiency: review and optimization of the combat strength of the SBS, retraining and additional training of inexperienced crews, retraining by types of flight activity, as well as identification and elimination of "dead souls", "visiting performers", "dodgers in military uniform", "tired" and "cunning".
                  • Accurate planning and provision: unification of the analysis of capabilities and facts of application, as well as results in the context of drone/ammunition models for accurate planning and implementation of provision.

                    According to the commander, the use of UAVs to a strategic depth is a sensitive topic, so details are not disclosed, but priorities for those concerned have already been determined.

                    In addition, he noted that the center for innovation and implementation of developments (R&D) will be transformed, and its activities will expand from the brigade level to providing the type of troops and more, taking into account the 15 projects, devices and means of application already implemented.

                    "Magyar" also thanked the former commander of the SBS Sukharevsky for "the foundation laid and the correct transfer of affairs": "No rational undertaking initiated by you will be destroyed."

                    Let us remind you

                    On Tuesday, June 03, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Robert Brovdi as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

                    Commander of "Birds of Magyar", Major Robert Brovdi, awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the decree 08.05.25, 15:02 • 10306 views

                    Vita Zelenetska

                    Vita Zelenetska

                    War
                    Starlink
                    Armed Forces of Ukraine
                    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                    Brent Oil
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    S&P 500
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Tesla
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gold
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gas TTF
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9