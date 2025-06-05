Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

The new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, announced a list of priority steps for 100 days. This is reported in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

On Wednesday, June 4, Brosdi announced that over the next 100 days, the SBS will implement a series of specific steps for immediate and effective transformation. The main directions include:

Transparent results: the goal is to ensure that 6-7 SBS units are in the top 10 according to the current performance rating of UAV units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Unified management system: by June-July 2025, all combat units of the SBS will be integrated into a single electronic system for planning, analysis, coordination, management and online reporting with automatic verification of results.

12 layers of influence: from June to September 2025, all 12 layers of SBS influence will be launched or strengthened at the tactical and operational depth. This involves immediate retraining of personnel and provision of necessary equipment, technologies and management systems.

Priority of ammunition: increasing own production of ammunition for uninterrupted and timely supply, so that "ammunition is waiting for pilots, not vice versa."

Unified warehouse of critical components: creation of a centralized warehouse for timely supply of 50 critical means and components (such as StarLink, batteries, mobile EW, components for FPV drones and bombers, peripherals, power banks, pickups) to SBS units.

Logistics of NRC: introduction of ground robotic complexes as the main means of logistics for delivery of warheads, drones and peripherals to pilots in positions.

Recruitment of personnel: launching a unified recruitment campaign for the SBS, which will combine basic and professional training. Its own network of schools will be created to train specialists in FPV, bombers, winged UAVs, EW, EW, radar, fighters and NRC.

Optimization and efficiency: review and optimization of the combat strength of the SBS, retraining and additional training of inexperienced crews, retraining by types of flight activity, as well as identification and elimination of "dead souls", "visiting performers", "dodgers in military uniform", "tired" and "cunning".

Accurate planning and provision: unification of the analysis of capabilities and facts of application, as well as results in the context of drone/ammunition models for accurate planning and implementation of provision.

According to the commander, the use of UAVs to a strategic depth is a sensitive topic, so details are not disclosed, but priorities for those concerned have already been determined.

In addition, he noted that the center for innovation and implementation of developments (R&D) will be transformed, and its activities will expand from the brigade level to providing the type of troops and more, taking into account the 15 projects, devices and means of application already implemented.

"Magyar" also thanked the former commander of the SBS Sukharevsky for "the foundation laid and the correct transfer of affairs": "No rational undertaking initiated by you will be destroyed."

On Tuesday, June 03, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Robert Brovdi as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

