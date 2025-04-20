$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy on Easter: all the stones thrown at us will not remain a ruin on our land

Kyiv

 • 714 views

In his Easter address, President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians are overcoming a difficult path and will turn the thrown stones into the foundation of the future. The people pray for defenders, prisoners, and the victory of the spirit.

Zelenskyy on Easter: all the stones thrown at us will not remain a ruin on our land

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Easter and emphasized that all the stones thrown at us will not remain ruins on our land. The Ukrainian people ask God to protect those who defend them. To strengthen the will of those who are currently in captivity, UNN reports. 

Evil has its hour, and God has his day. This is one of the meanings embedded in the history of Christ. That sooner or later, but inevitably, evil will retreat and life will win. We want this all 1152 days. We are united in this. Every day, and especially today, when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same date. Together

 - said Zelenskyy. 

The President emphasized that Ukrainians fight for Ukraine together, and pray for Ukraine together.

For those who cannot be with their loved ones on Easter. For those on the front line, with brothers-in-arms. For our soldiers, warriors of light. We ask God to protect those who protect us. To strengthen the will of those who are now in captivity. For our prisoners, for all who must return home. We ask for help for all those who dedicate their lives to helping others. To protect with intercession those who preserve Ukraine with their daily work. May God protect all who save, heal, teach. We pray today for everyone, for our children. For all boys and girls who deserve a happy childhood. For our fathers and mothers who deserve a peaceful old age. For all our people who deserve the long-awaited peace

- noted the Head of State.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian people are overcoming a very difficult path.

"Dear Ukrainians! Our people are overcoming a very difficult path. But I am sure, the key word here is "overcoming". And despite everything, every morning we find the strength within ourselves to wake up, move, to do our own thing. What you can. Where it is needed. For those who are waiting for it. And many things around us can become a source of energy. A smile from a son or daughter, a mother's voice, thoughts about those who are now at the front, or a memory of someone who covered you with their body. We can find the impulse to act in news about the victories of our people and in our culture, books, poems, music. And, of course, we are inspired by the symbol of Easter and the history of the Resurrection of Christ," - the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers20.04.25, 02:56 • 2904 views

The Head of State is convinced that all the stones thrown at us will not remain ruins on Ukrainian land.

"Therefore, we know for sure: all the stones that are thrown at us will not remain ruins on our land. All the stones that fly at us, we will turn into a strong foundation for the future - future freedom, future peace, future memory of what we have gone through and what we have achieved. When in difficult times not only the victory of arms becomes decisive, but above all the victory of spirit. Our victory. Of our spirit.

May all this come true.

May God help us in this.

May there be peace. May there be Ukraine.

Christ is Risen!

He is Risen Indeed!", - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war20.04.25, 05:00 • 12856 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,954.50
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,605.44