Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
April 19, 06:41 PM • 9088 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 21179 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 26036 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 18979 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 19055 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17391 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 75264 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85525 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84981 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 90216 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0m/s
40%
748 mm
Popular news

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM • 14990 views

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued

April 19, 04:27 PM • 4682 views

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

April 19, 04:40 PM • 4402 views

More than 20 robots ran a half-marathon in Beijing for the first time together with people

April 19, 05:39 PM • 6166 views

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

April 19, 06:41 PM • 5438 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 27218 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 29110 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 75264 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 106893 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 161219 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 26036 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 26351 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28563 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29888 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63735 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

President Zelenskyy called the Russian army one of the biggest threats to churches and believers. During the years of war, the Russian Federation killed 67 priests and destroyed 640 religious sites in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers

The Russian army is one of the biggest threats to Christian churches and believers. During the years of the full-scale war, 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were killed or tortured by the Russian occupiers, 640 religious sites were destroyed by the enemy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on the eve of Easter in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, April 19, President Zelenskyy reminded how the war daily tests the faith of millions of Ukrainians, and also emphasized: despite the destruction, Ukrainians continue to go to churches, even if they are damaged or stand in ruins.

For millions of Ukrainians, Easter is one of the biggest holidays. And millions of Ukrainians will go to churches. Many, unfortunately, to destroyed or damaged churches.

- reads the post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that the Russian army is one of the biggest threats to Christian churches and believers.

The Russian army is one of the biggest threats to Christian churches and believers 

- stated the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the years of the full-scale war, over fifty Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were killed or tortured by the Russian occupiers. The Head of State also drew attention to the scale of destruction caused by Russian shelling.

During the years of the full-scale war, 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were killed or tortured by the Russian occupiers. Six hundred forty religious sites were destroyed, most of them Christian. But we will rebuild them all

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

"Just as we are freeing priests and pastors from Russian captivity, just as we are doing everything to protect Ukrainian cities and villages and the lives of people in them, we are restoring the ability to believe – to believe that evil and destruction will not win. Thank you to everyone who is helping," – summarized the president.

Note

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv began enhanced patrolling during the Easter days. Joint patrols of police, National Guardsmen, and others are working near churches and temples to ensure safety and prevent offenses.

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem19.04.25, 13:37 • 17390 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Jerusalem
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,157.00
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,610.08