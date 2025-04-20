Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers

The Russian army is one of the biggest threats to Christian churches and believers. During the years of the full-scale war, 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were killed or tortured by the Russian occupiers, 640 religious sites were destroyed by the enemy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on the eve of Easter in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, April 19, President Zelenskyy reminded how the war daily tests the faith of millions of Ukrainians, and also emphasized: despite the destruction, Ukrainians continue to go to churches, even if they are damaged or stand in ruins.

For millions of Ukrainians, Easter is one of the biggest holidays. And millions of Ukrainians will go to churches. Many, unfortunately, to destroyed or damaged churches. - reads the post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that the Russian army is one of the biggest threats to Christian churches and believers.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the years of the full-scale war, over fifty Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were killed or tortured by the Russian occupiers. The Head of State also drew attention to the scale of destruction caused by Russian shelling.

During the years of the full-scale war, 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were killed or tortured by the Russian occupiers. Six hundred forty religious sites were destroyed, most of them Christian. But we will rebuild them all - emphasized Zelenskyy.

"Just as we are freeing priests and pastors from Russian captivity, just as we are doing everything to protect Ukrainian cities and villages and the lives of people in them, we are restoring the ability to believe – to believe that evil and destruction will not win. Thank you to everyone who is helping," – summarized the president.

Note

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv began enhanced patrolling during the Easter days. Joint patrols of police, National Guardsmen, and others are working near churches and temples to ensure safety and prevent offenses.

