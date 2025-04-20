Zelenskyy: Ukrainian soldiers ambushed by Russians in Toretsk sector, with casualties

$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
April 20, 06:46 AM • 12183 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29803 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 30727 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 38031 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44779 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28716 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23442 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19911 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80909 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86022 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 9864 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 15802 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 9012 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10548 views

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

09:35 AM • 4868 views
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10828 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 16088 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29814 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 36374 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 36571 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44786 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 30260 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 32169 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33270 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 67068 views
Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian soldiers ambushed by Russians in Toretsk sector, with casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that as a result of this, there are fatalities.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian soldiers ambushed by Russians in Toretsk sector, with casualties

Ukrainian servicemen in the Toretsk direction fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized that the situation on the front shows that pressure on Moscow and real control over the actions of the occupation contingent are needed for silence to prevail, UNN reports.

Report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi as of 4:00 PM on Easter. Unfortunately, the trend of increased use of heavy weapons by the Russians continues. Since the beginning of the day until 4 PM, a total of 46 Russian assault actions in various directions and 901 shellings have occurred, 448 of which were from heavy weapons. More than four hundred FPV applications by the Russians have already been recorded

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President reported that the most Russian combat activity this Easter is in the Pokrovsk direction.

Putin's words about a "ceasefire" for the Kursk Oblast, Siversk and other directions in the Donetsk region also turned out to be empty. In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers, unfortunately, fell into a Russian ambush. There are dead. The Russian servicemen who committed this will be destroyed

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in a completely mirrored manner.

"This Easter has unequivocally proven that the sole source of the war and the reason for its protraction is Russia. We are ready to move towards peace and a full, unconditional, and honest ceasefire that can last at least 30 days, but there is still no response from Russia on this matter. The situation on the front demonstrates that pressure on Moscow and real control over the actions of the occupation contingent are needed for silence to prevail," - Zelenskyy wrote.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on Sunday, April 20, since 10 AM, an increase in the number of Russian shellings of Ukraine has been observed despite the statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about an "Easter ceasefire". Ukraine is recording every violation by the Russian Federation and is ready to provide partners with the relevant information.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter ceasefire," announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is unlikely to last, given that the Russians conducted offensive operations and shelling along the front line in the very first hours.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
