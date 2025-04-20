Ukrainian servicemen in the Toretsk direction fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized that the situation on the front shows that pressure on Moscow and real control over the actions of the occupation contingent are needed for silence to prevail, UNN reports.

Report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi as of 4:00 PM on Easter. Unfortunately, the trend of increased use of heavy weapons by the Russians continues. Since the beginning of the day until 4 PM, a total of 46 Russian assault actions in various directions and 901 shellings have occurred, 448 of which were from heavy weapons. More than four hundred FPV applications by the Russians have already been recorded - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President reported that the most Russian combat activity this Easter is in the Pokrovsk direction.

Putin's words about a "ceasefire" for the Kursk Oblast, Siversk and other directions in the Donetsk region also turned out to be empty. In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers, unfortunately, fell into a Russian ambush. There are dead. The Russian servicemen who committed this will be destroyed - Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in a completely mirrored manner.

"This Easter has unequivocally proven that the sole source of the war and the reason for its protraction is Russia. We are ready to move towards peace and a full, unconditional, and honest ceasefire that can last at least 30 days, but there is still no response from Russia on this matter. The situation on the front demonstrates that pressure on Moscow and real control over the actions of the occupation contingent are needed for silence to prevail," - Zelenskyy wrote.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on Sunday, April 20, since 10 AM, an increase in the number of Russian shellings of Ukraine has been observed despite the statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about an "Easter ceasefire". Ukraine is recording every violation by the Russian Federation and is ready to provide partners with the relevant information.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter ceasefire," announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is unlikely to last, given that the Russians conducted offensive operations and shelling along the front line in the very first hours.