Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

On the night of Monday, April 21, Russians attacked several regional centers of Ukraine from the air. This is reported by UNN.

In particular, around 5:00 AM, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported explosions in the city.

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The alert continues - he wrote.

Meanwhile, residents of Cherkasy also reported explosions. The information about the threat was also confirmed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Cherkasy - stay in shelters! More UAVs heading towards the city! - stated in the message.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian drones were threatening the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In Kyiv on the night of April 21, an air raid alert was announced. Enemy UAVs were heading towards the capital from the northeast.

