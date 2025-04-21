$41.380.00
Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 4672 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 10469 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 12361 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 19433 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 42675 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56867 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 54934 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 62987 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 33202 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 26666 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Popular news

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"

April 20, 06:14 PM • 6528 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

April 20, 07:04 PM • 24130 views

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 9174 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 6352 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 13785 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 26141 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 28684 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56867 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 46088 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 45450 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 62988 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 34369 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 35961 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 36792 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 70439 views
Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12263 views

On the night of April 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with drones. Explosions were recorded in Mykolaiv and Cherkasy, and there was also a threat to the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions and Kyiv.

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

On the night of Monday, April 21, Russians attacked several regional centers of Ukraine from the air. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, around 5:00 AM, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported explosions in the city.

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The alert continues

- he wrote.

Meanwhile, residents of Cherkasy also reported explosions. The information about the threat was also confirmed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Cherkasy - stay in shelters! More UAVs heading towards the city!

- stated in the message.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian drones were threatening the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Recall

In Kyiv on the night of April 21, an air raid alert was announced. Enemy UAVs were heading towards the capital from the northeast.

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"20.04.25, 19:09 • 12332 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Kyiv
