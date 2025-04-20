The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

Russian dictator volodymyr putin did not give orders to extend the Easter truce. This was reported by his press secretary dmytro pieskov, according to Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

When asked by journalists whether the truce would end on the night of April 21 or be extended, pieskov replied: "putin did not give orders regarding the extension of the Easter truce".

Recall

On April 19, Russian dictator volodymyr putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which entails the cessation of hostilities on the front. According to him, it was supposed to be in effect from 18:00 on Saturday until 24:00 on Sunday.

President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine will act mirrored regarding complete silence if Russia adheres to it, and proposed to extend it after April 20. Due to the continuation of attacks, Kyiv does not trust Moscow, emphasizing that 30 days are needed for peace, not 30 hours.

