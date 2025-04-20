The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
02:07 PM • 7930 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 18664 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 36598 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 42370 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 49389 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 29901 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 24302 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20301 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81091 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86102 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
28%
747 mm
Popular news

HUR on the pre-Easter exchange: was prepared for a long time, terms were moved several times

April 20, 07:58 AM • 6562 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

April 20, 08:45 AM • 13530 views

GUR: preparations are already underway for the next operations to bring Ukrainians home

April 20, 08:57 AM • 9428 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 16059 views

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

April 20, 09:35 AM • 11675 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 16153 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 20311 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 36598 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 38712 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 38623 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 49389 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 31329 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 33197 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 34229 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 68003 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator did not give an order to extend the announced "Easter truce". It will end, as planned, on the night of April 21.

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

Russian dictator volodymyr putin did not give orders to extend the Easter truce. This was reported by his press secretary dmytro pieskov, according to Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

When asked by journalists whether the truce would end on the night of April 21 or be extended, pieskov replied: "putin did not give orders regarding the extension of the Easter truce".

Recall

On April 19, Russian dictator volodymyr putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which entails the cessation of hostilities on the front. According to him, it was supposed to be in effect from 18:00 on Saturday until 24:00 on Sunday.

President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine will act mirrored regarding complete silence if Russia adheres to it, and proposed to extend it after April 20. Due to the continuation of attacks, Kyiv does not trust Moscow, emphasizing that 30 days are needed for peace, not 30 hours.

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy20.04.25, 17:07 • 7920 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,603.20
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,581.09