Boeing 787-8 Plane Crash in India: Police Report at Least One Survivor - Ani

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2342 views

A Boeing 787-8 plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. Police report one survivor, but the death toll may rise as the plane crashed in a residential area.

Boeing 787-8 Plane Crash in India: Police Report at Least One Survivor - Ani

At least one survivor has been found after the crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. This was reported by the Indian agency Ani, citing the local police commissioner, reports UNN.

Police found one survivor at the 11A site. He was found in the hospital, where the victim is undergoing treatment. I can't say anything about the exact number of dead yet. The number of dead may increase, as the plane crashed in a residential area

- said Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik.

Details

At the same time, the police did not specify whether the survivor was found on board the crashed plane or was in a crowded residential area where the passenger plane fell on a dormitory.

Addition

204 bodies have been found at the crash site in India . The passenger Boeing 787-8, which had 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that all 242 people on board died, citing police. Among the passengers were 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a Reuters source said.

Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board12.06.25, 13:59 • 47715 views

Of these, 169 were Indian citizens, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian, Air India said.

India plane crash: no survivors believed - AFP12.06.25, 15:35 • 2112 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

