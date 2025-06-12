$41.510.04
India plane crash: no survivors believed - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

In India, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating a flight to London crashed. All 242 people on board are presumed dead, the plane crashed into a building immediately after takeoff.

India plane crash: no survivors believed - AFP

All 242 people on board the passenger plane that crashed in India after taking off on a flight to London are believed to have died, AFP reports, writes UNN.

Details

City Police Commissioner GS Malik told AFP that "it appears no one survived the crash."

An AFP journalist reportedly saw people finding bodies and firefighters trying to extinguish smoldering debris after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a building.

An AFP journalist saw medics using a cart to load bodies into an ambulance, and a burnt metal bed frame stood surrounded by burnt debris.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the plane sent a "mayday" signal and "crashed immediately after takeoff" outside the airport perimeter.

A photograph released by India's Central Industrial Security Forces, a national security agency, shows the rear of the plane crashing into a building.

The plane crashed in the area between Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the city's Goda Camp area.

The airport has been closed and all flights suspended until further notice, the operator said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
India
London
