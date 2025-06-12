Air crash in India: at least 30 dead

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 11999 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 21798 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23095 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37220 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75147 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143276 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132267 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125742 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123126 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106259 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80230 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 77836 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 103152 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 44747 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 37896 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37441 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144362 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211560 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 245697 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211382 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 25962 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79531 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 105898 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110464 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132684 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Air crash in India: at least 30 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1468 views

An Air India plane en route to London crashed in India immediately after takeoff, killing at least 30 people. The plane crashed in a residential area near the city of Ahmedabad airport.

Air crash in India: at least 30 dead

At least 30 people have died in the crash of an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board, minutes after taking off from the city of Ahmedabad in western India on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to rise, authorities said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The plane was heading to Gatwick Airport south of the British capital, Air India said, while police said it crashed in a residential area near the airport.

"The building it fell on is a dormitory for doctors... we have cleared almost 70-80% of the area and the rest will be cleared soon," a senior police officer told reporters.

Indian TV channel CNN News-18 reported that the plane crashed into the dining room of the B.J. State Medical College dormitory, also killing many medical students. He showed a part of the plane on top of the building.

Rescuers said at least 30-35 bodies were found at the scene and more people were trapped under the rubble.

The Indian Minister of Health said that "many people" died in the plane crash.

A source told Reuters that the passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants. Of these, 169 were Indian citizens, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian, Air India said.

The Flightradar24 aviation tracking site reported that it was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in operation.

According to the Aviation Safety Network database, this was the first crash of a Dreamliner, which began commercial flights in 2011. According to Flightradar24, the plane that crashed on Thursday made its first flight in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014.

"We are currently clarifying the details and will share further news," Air India said on X. - The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals."

The disaster happened immediately after takeoff, TV channels report. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge pillar of fire rising into the sky could be seen from behind the buildings. The video also shows debris burning and thick black smoke rising into the sky near the airport.

They also showed people being moved on stretchers and taken in ambulances.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad Airport, the plane took off at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT) from runway 23. He issued a "Mayday" signal, signaling an emergency, but the plane did not respond after that.

Flightradar24 also reported that it received the last signal from the plane a few seconds after it took off.

Boeing said they were aware of the initial reports and were working to gather more information. Boeing shares fell 6.8% to $199.13.

Britain is working with the Indian authorities to urgently establish the facts of the disaster and provide support, the country's foreign ministry said.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has shocked and saddened us," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the images of the accident were "devastating" and that he was being briefed on the situation. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said King Charles was also being informed.

The office of the Indian Minister of Aviation said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered to immediately provide all support to rescue operations.

Ahmedabad is the main city of Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Ahmedabad Airport said it immediately suspended all flights. The airport is operated by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board12.06.25, 13:59 • 21513 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Keir Starmer
Boeing
Reuters
India
Narendra Modi
Charles III
Canada
United Kingdom
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9