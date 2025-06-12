Air crash in India: at least 30 dead

At least 30 people have died in the crash of an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board, minutes after taking off from the city of Ahmedabad in western India on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to rise, authorities said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The plane was heading to Gatwick Airport south of the British capital, Air India said, while police said it crashed in a residential area near the airport.

"The building it fell on is a dormitory for doctors... we have cleared almost 70-80% of the area and the rest will be cleared soon," a senior police officer told reporters.

Indian TV channel CNN News-18 reported that the plane crashed into the dining room of the B.J. State Medical College dormitory, also killing many medical students. He showed a part of the plane on top of the building.

Rescuers said at least 30-35 bodies were found at the scene and more people were trapped under the rubble.

The Indian Minister of Health said that "many people" died in the plane crash.

A source told Reuters that the passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants. Of these, 169 were Indian citizens, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian, Air India said.

The Flightradar24 aviation tracking site reported that it was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in operation.

According to the Aviation Safety Network database, this was the first crash of a Dreamliner, which began commercial flights in 2011. According to Flightradar24, the plane that crashed on Thursday made its first flight in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014.

"We are currently clarifying the details and will share further news," Air India said on X. - The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals."

The disaster happened immediately after takeoff, TV channels report. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge pillar of fire rising into the sky could be seen from behind the buildings. The video also shows debris burning and thick black smoke rising into the sky near the airport.

They also showed people being moved on stretchers and taken in ambulances.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad Airport, the plane took off at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT) from runway 23. He issued a "Mayday" signal, signaling an emergency, but the plane did not respond after that.

Flightradar24 also reported that it received the last signal from the plane a few seconds after it took off.

Boeing said they were aware of the initial reports and were working to gather more information. Boeing shares fell 6.8% to $199.13.

Britain is working with the Indian authorities to urgently establish the facts of the disaster and provide support, the country's foreign ministry said.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has shocked and saddened us," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the images of the accident were "devastating" and that he was being briefed on the situation. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said King Charles was also being informed.

The office of the Indian Minister of Aviation said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered to immediately provide all support to rescue operations.

Ahmedabad is the main city of Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Ahmedabad Airport said it immediately suspended all flights. The airport is operated by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

