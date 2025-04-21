Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

US President Donald Trump hopes that a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will be signed this week. He stated this on his social network Truth Social, according to UNN.

Details

Trump is convinced that in such a case, Kyiv and Moscow will be able to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington.

Hopefully, Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement this week. Then both sides will start doing great business with the United States of America, which is prospering, and will succeed! - wrote Trump.

As is known, the US State Department stated that the United States of America would welcome the extension of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that as of 20:00 since the beginning of the day of the ceasefire regime announced by the Russian dictator vladimir putin, the Russian army violated it more than 2 thousand times.

