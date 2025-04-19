MFA of Ukraine on Putin's "truce": we will look at actions, not words

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the statement of the Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin about a 30-hour "ceasefire" and noted that Kyiv "will look at actions, not words," UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine's position remains clear and consistent: back in Jeddah on March 11, official Kyiv unconditionally agreed to the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days.

He reminded that Russia refused, and this Russian refusal to the United States has now lasted for 39 days. Instead, during this time, the Moscow regime has put forward various conditions and intensified terror against Ukraine, civilians, and civilian infrastructure throughout our country.

Now Putin has made statements about alleged readiness for a ceasefire. 30 hours instead of 30 days. Unfortunately, we have significant experience where his statements did not match his actions. We know that his words cannot be trusted, and we will look at actions, not words. Russia can agree to the proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire for a period of 30 days at any moment, which has been on the table since March - said Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Kyiv wants to see how Russian forces actually cease fire on all fronts.

We also call on all our partners and the entire international community to remain vigilant. Only actions demonstrate the truth, not words: this war started and continues only because of Russia - summarized Sybiha.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

Reminder

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin announced an alleged "Easter truce", which implies a halt to hostilities on the front line. According to him, it will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.