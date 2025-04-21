Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

$41.380.00
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 15219 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 35831 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 51284 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 52299 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 60040 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 32519 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 26248 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 21029 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81515 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86294 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Popular news

Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of two dead found under rubble

April 20, 04:34 PM • 12034 views

China urged US to stop 'trade war' - Reuters

April 20, 05:47 PM • 4076 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

April 20, 07:04 PM • 17273 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

09:16 PM • 5128 views

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

09:39 PM • 3332 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 23380 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 26034 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 51284 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 43678 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 43186 views
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 60040 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 33468 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 35130 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 36012 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 69701 views
Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

An air alert has been announced in Kyiv due to the approach of enemy UAVs from the northeast. Russian drones also threaten Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia regions, explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

An air raid alert has been announced in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital from the northeast.

In addition, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian drones threaten the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to media reports, sounds of explosions have already been heard in Kyiv.

Recall

As of 00:00 after Easter, the Russian army violated the promise of a ceasefire given by Russia itself 2935 times. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, "the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to remain mirror-like."

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW21.04.25, 02:15 • 1300 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
