Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

An air raid alert has been announced in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital from the northeast.

In addition, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian drones threaten the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to media reports, sounds of explosions have already been heard in Kyiv.

Recall

As of 00:00 after Easter, the Russian army violated the promise of a ceasefire given by Russia itself 2935 times. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, "the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to remain mirror-like."

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW