Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

During Russia's "Easter truce," fighting continued, although it subsided in some areas of the front. ISW emphasizes that ceasefire agreements require transparency and reliable monitoring.

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

The "Easter ceasefire" proposed by Russia underscores the need for the text of any ceasefire or peace agreement to be publicly available, officially agreed upon by all parties in advance, and include reliable monitoring mechanisms. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that during the so-called "Easter ceasefire," both Ukrainian and Russian sources noted that fighting subsided but did not completely cease in some areas – in particular, in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Toretsk directions, and that fighting in other directions temporarily ceased around 18:00 on April 19, but has since resumed with varying frequency and intensity.

NASA Fire Information for Resource Management data shows thermal anomalies detected by satellite along the frontline on April 20, which may indicate military activity

- ISW notes.

Russian information operation accusing Ukraine of disrupting the "truce" failed - CCD

Experts also emphasize that Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of violating the terms of the temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure, but Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials have repeatedly rejected the joint US-Ukrainian proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire since March 13 over the past five weeks.

A temporary ceasefire agreement regarding strikes on civilian infrastructure - and especially a general ceasefire agreement - will require reliable monitoring mechanisms, public and official terms, and clearly defined timelines

- the article states.

Analysts conclude that the Kremlin may continue to use any vague future ceasefire agreements to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukrainian ceasefire proposals and to accuse Ukraine of violating such ceasefire terms.

Recall

As of 00:00 after Easter ended, the Russian army violated its own promise of a ceasefire 2935 times. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, "the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be mirrored."

RF found an explanation for violating the "truce": accused Kyiv of using HIMARS

