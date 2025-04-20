Russian information operation accusing Ukraine of disrupting the "truce" failed - CCD

The information operation by the Russians, aimed at accusing Ukraine of disrupting the 'truce', failed, including in the Western information space. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to him, Russia itself did not adhere to the ceasefire it had announced, and "in places used the situation to prepare for possible new assault actions, and continued fighting in key areas."

Of course, if Russia really wanted to end the war, the 'Easter truce' could have been extended by 30 days, for a start. And, of course, the proposal of the President of Ukraine regarding the absence of strikes with missiles and long-range drones on civilians is very appropriate - noted Kovalenko.

He emphasized that it will soon become clear whether Russia is truly aimed at ending the war.

"So far, this is not visible. ... Putin's attempt to present himself as the main peacemaker failed in the information space. This is important," summarized the head of the CCD.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that as of 20:00 since the beginning of the day of the ceasefire regime announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian army violated it more than 2 thousand times.

Meanwhile, the US State Department stated that the United States of America would welcome the extension of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce.

