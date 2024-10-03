Russian army shells a village in Kharkiv region in the morning: three wounded

In the morning of October 3, Russian troops shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region. Three people were injured in the attack. Over the past day, 16 people were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region by Russia. Another man was wounded in an explosion of an unknown explosive device in a village in Izium district. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

October 03 05:25 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. The shelling damaged 7 private houses and outbuildings. Three people were injured: two women of 68 and 57 years old and a man of 69 years old - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Yesterday, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv twice. In the evening, as a result of the shelling in Saltovsky district, structural elements of a house and 2 cars were burning. The facade of a 5-storey residential building, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed, and 10 cars were damaged. Twelve people were injured: five were hospitalized in moderate to light condition. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl who is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Also in Shevchenkivskyi district, according to him, hits to the forest belt of Oleksiyivka forest park were recorded. The glazing of two 9-storey buildings was partially damaged.

In addition, on October 2, the following hostile attacks were recorded:

23:07 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv village. 6 residential buildings were damaged.

17:00 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Nechvolodivka village. A private house burned down as a result of a drone dropping a munition, the area is being clarified. 2 women of 61 and 53 years old were injured.

16:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk. 16. A woman of 56 years old suffered as a result of the shelling.

15:50 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. A civilian car was hit by an FPV drone. A 30-year-old woman was injured.

14:20 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Zakharivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds and bushes were burning on the area of 4 hectares.

12:34 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kivsharivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass and coniferous litter burned on the area of 1 hectare.

Sinegubov also said that an explosion of an unknown explosive occurred in the village of Nikopol , Izium district, injuring a 52-year-old man.

