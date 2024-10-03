Russian army shells a village in Kharkiv region in the morning: three wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 48235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136121 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142117 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138562 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112019 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104723 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140952 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140798 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 92082 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 108301 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110420 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163824 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180643 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171506 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198910 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187901 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140798 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 140952 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145980 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137446 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154380 views
Russian army shells a village in Kharkiv region in the morning: three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14754 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region, wounding three people. Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were injured in the region, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

In the morning of October 3, Russian troops shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region. Three people were injured in the attack.  Over the past day, 16 people were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region by Russia. Another man was wounded in an explosion of an unknown explosive device in a village in Izium district. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

 October 03 05:25 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. The shelling damaged 7 private houses and outbuildings. Three people were injured: two women of 68 and 57 years old and a man of 69 years old

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Yesterday, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv twice. In the evening, as a result of the shelling in Saltovsky district, structural elements of a house and 2 cars were burning. The facade of a 5-storey residential building, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed, and 10 cars were damaged. Twelve people were injured: five were hospitalized in moderate to light condition. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl who is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Also in Shevchenkivskyi district, according to him,  hits to the forest belt of Oleksiyivka forest park were recorded. The glazing of two 9-storey buildings was partially damaged.

13 people injured in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: consequences shown03.10.24, 08:45 • 13185 views

In addition, on October 2, the following hostile attacks were recorded: 

  •  23:07 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv village. 6 residential buildings were damaged.
  •  17:00 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Nechvolodivka village. A private house burned down as a result of a drone dropping a munition, the area is being clarified. 2 women of 61 and 53 years old were injured.
  •  16:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk. 16. A woman of 56 years old suffered as a result of the shelling.
  •  15:50 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. A civilian car was hit by an FPV drone. A 30-year-old woman was injured.
  •  14:20 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Zakharivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds and bushes were burning on the area of 4 hectares.
  •  12:34 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kivsharivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass and coniferous litter burned on the area of 1 hectare.

 Sinegubov also said that an explosion of an unknown explosive occurred in the village of Nikopol , Izium district, injuring a 52-year-old man.

Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus03.10.24, 08:33 • 23333 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
iziumIzium
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

