13 people injured in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: consequences shown

Air strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv and Zolochiv in Kharkiv region injured 13 people, including a child, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 2, from 22:40 to 23:00, the enemy launched guided aerial bombs from the village of Stroitel in the Belgorod region of Russia using two Su-34 aircraft at Kharkiv and the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district.

An aircraft munition hit between the third and fourth floors of a five-story residential building in Kharkiv's Saltiv district. A fire broke out.

"12 people, including a 3-year-old girl, sustained injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, nearby houses, a polyclinic, and at least 14 cars were damaged.

A hit was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Windows in two apartment buildings were damaged.

According to the prosecutor's office, at least 10 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in Zolochiv as a result of the air strikes. "A 69-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

