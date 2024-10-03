13 people injured in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: consequences shown

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83439 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157754 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132890 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140119 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104668 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136831 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73545 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105324 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107521 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196512 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185590 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136831 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153432 views
13 people injured in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: consequences shown

13 people injured in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: consequences shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13185 views

As a result of Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv, 13 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child. Residential buildings, a polyclinic and cars were damaged, and an investigation was launched.

Air strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv and Zolochiv in Kharkiv region injured 13 people, including a child, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 2, from 22:40 to 23:00, the enemy launched guided aerial bombs from the village of Stroitel in the Belgorod region of Russia using two Su-34 aircraft at Kharkiv and the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district.

An aircraft munition hit between the third and fourth floors of a five-story residential building in Kharkiv's Saltiv district. A fire broke out.

"12 people, including a 3-year-old girl, sustained injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, nearby houses, a polyclinic, and at least 14 cars were damaged.

A hit was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Windows in two apartment buildings were damaged.

According to the prosecutor's office, at least 10 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in Zolochiv as a result of the air strikes. "A 69-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Hostile attack on Malodanylivka community: 20 houses destroyed03.10.24, 06:53 • 39120 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

