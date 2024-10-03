Hostile attack on Malodanylivka community: 20 houses destroyed

On the morning of October 3, in the Kharkiv region, the invaders attacked the Malodanylivka community. This was reported by the head of the Malodanylivka community Oleksandra Hololobova, UNN reports.

Details

The second arrival in one of the settlements destroyed at least two dozen private houses, damaged fences and power lines.

In addition, a dog died as a result of this aggression, but information about possible victims among local residents has not been confirmed.

