Bus attack in the suburbs of Kherson: 54-year-old woman suffers blast injury

“An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. It is stated that the 54-year-old woman received an explosive injury, the press service of the Kherson RMAwrites , reports UNN.

Details

New data on the consequences of the Russian attack on a shuttle bus in Antonivka, which was hit by explosives from a drone.

According to the RMA, a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a preliminary explosive injury. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim.

Recall

In the suburbs of Kherson , the enemy attacked a woman with a drone, two more were wounded due to the detonation of explosives near a bus stop.

