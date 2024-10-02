Bus attack in the suburbs of Kherson: 54-year-old woman suffers blast injury
Kyiv • UNN
A 54-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury after a Russian drone attacked a shuttle bus in Antonivka. The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance.
“An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. It is stated that the 54-year-old woman received an explosive injury, the press service of the Kherson RMAwrites , reports UNN.
Details
New data on the consequences of the Russian attack on a shuttle bus in Antonivka, which was hit by explosives from a drone.
According to the RMA, a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a preliminary explosive injury. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim.
Recall
In the suburbs of Kherson , the enemy attacked a woman with a drone, two more were wounded due to the detonation of explosives near a bus stop.
