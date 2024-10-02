Enemy shells Dnipro region with drones and artillery: no casualties

In the evening and at night, the enemy army continued shelling the Dnipropetrovs'k region, attacking the district center and the Marhanets community. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The invaders used kamikaze drones and artillery to strike at populated areas.

The attacks damaged infrastructure. However, fortunately, no people were injured.

