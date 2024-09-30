Missile and "Shahed" were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, enemy shelled Nikopol and two communities

An enemy missile and a Shahed drone were destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. Nikopol district was shelled with Grad, artillery and drones, there are damages. In Kryvyi Rih, a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the defenders from the Vostok military group destroyed a rocket and a shakedown over the region," Lysak wrote.

According to him, the enemy continued to attack the Nikopol region until late in the evening. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. "Nikopol, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were affected. A five-storey building, 10 private houses, 3 garages and outbuildings, and a car were damaged. A sports school was damaged. Power lines were damaged. Dry grass caught fire - rescuers put out the fire," said the head of RMA.

"Today is the Day of Mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of the rocket attack on the police department. It ended the lives of four people. Let's remember!" - Lysak emphasized.

Search operations completed in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strikes, 4 dead. September 30 is a day of mourning in the city