Search operations completed in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strikes, 4 dead. September 30 is a day of mourning in the city

In Kryvyi Rih, search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of Russian strikes on September 27. Four people died as a result of the Russian attack. September 30 was declared a day of mourning in the city. This was announced on Saturday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, we lost four people in this attack. September 30 is the Day of Mourning for the victims in the city - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are still three people injured in the hospital as a result of the Russian attack. Their condition is moderate.

Employees of the State Emergency Service are still at the site of the attacks. They are dismantling the rubble of the police department, which was destroyed by the enemy. According to Lysak, 90% of the work has been completed so far. They have removed 650 tons of construction waste.

Earlier it was reported that on September 28, the body of a man was found under the rubble of a rocket-damaged administrative building in Kryvyi Rih.