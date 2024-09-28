The terrorist country in Donetsk region killed one civilian and wounded 14, reports Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN.

Details

On September 27, one resident of Novove in Donetsk region was killed in hostile shelling, and 14 people were wounded over the course of the day.

Attention!

This data does not include information on casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

