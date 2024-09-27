Occupants shell Donetsk region with rockets and artillery in the morning: seven wounded

Today, on September 27, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, Kostyantynivka and the Vysoko-Ivanivka neighborhood in Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attacks, 7 civilians were wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

Details

The occupants' crosshairs targeted the Vysoko-Ivanivka neighborhood of Sloviansk UTC. The enemy fired at it using UMPB D-30 SN. A married couple sustained mine-blast injuries, a fracture and a concussion.

In addition, the Russian armed forces allegedly attacked Myrnohrad with artillery, resulting in penetrating wounds to the body of a 51-year-old resident.

Russian troops also shelled Kostyantynivka several times. Four residents were injured - women aged 37 and 61 and two men aged 36 and 67.

The victims were near commercial facilities and in their homes. Private and apartment buildings, commercial facilities, a cafe and a shop were damaged in the town.

